Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Josh Byers

Perfect Love

Josh Byers
Josh Byers
Hire Me
  • Save
Perfect Love abstract shapes love

Perfect Love

Price
$7.99
Buy now
Available on visualtheology.church
Good for sale
Perfect Love
$7.99
Buy now
Download color palette

Perfect Love

Price
$7.99
Buy now
Available on visualtheology.church
Good for sale
Perfect Love
$7.99
Buy now

Some designs happen because you want to use some beautiful elements you found. In this case I came across a shot with this amazing color palate and use of shapes. I had a phrase I wanted to use, so I iterated till I found a way to make them work together. In this case the light from 'love' is shining on 'fear' and literally overlaying it and making it disappear.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Josh Byers
Josh Byers
world's best lamborghini countach tracer
Hire Me

More by Josh Byers

View profile
    • Like