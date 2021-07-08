Nora · Healthcare website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 👋🏻
You already had a quick view of what we did for Nora’s branding. Now the next step was to apply this whole graphic and advertisement system into the digital field.
We are happy with the result that adapts perfectly to the brand and works responsive through all devices. The key was the close collaboration with the development team and the client. In the end team work is a dream job ✨
More of our stuff here and stay tuned for the whole case study on our site.
