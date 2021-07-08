Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paula Pérez
Nacar Design

Nora · Healthcare website

Paula Pérez
Nacar Design
Paula Pérez for Nacar Design
  • Save
Nora · Healthcare website health app design responsive design healthcare website mobile
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 👋🏻

You already had a quick view of what we did for Nora’s branding. Now the next step was to apply this whole graphic and advertisement system into the digital field.

We are happy with the result that adapts perfectly to the brand and works responsive through all devices. The key was the close collaboration with the development team and the client. In the end team work is a dream job ✨

More of our stuff here and stay tuned for the whole case study on our site.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nacar Design
Nacar Design
Strategic Design Agency

More by Nacar Design

View profile
    • Like