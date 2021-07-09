Natasha Konwitschny
launchcode

Rental Management Dashboard

Happy to share this rental management dashboard concept that we worked on. Users will be able to book and quote equipment and educators, but also have the ability to view past invoices, inventory details, and a directory containing educators, hubs and other members.

