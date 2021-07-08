Hello friends great news! 😺🤘💎🔥💯 You can now download @iconsax v1 here: https://iconsax.io/ they are the official icon pack of @vuesax framework, 1000 icons with 6 different styles, in total 6000 icons, vital to mention that v2 is being worked on with others 1000 icons with 6 different styles.

You can download them in your favorite design and dev formats: in figma, adobe XD, sketch, Ai, Jar, dart, CSS3, SVG.

Iconsax are the official icons of the Vuesax framework, these icons can be used for personal and commercial use for free, but they cannot be sold and distributed under another name, they cannot be used to create templates or ui kits without permission, if desired to use the iconsax icon pack for these purposes, you should contact: https://lusaxweb.net/contact

