🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends great news! 😺🤘💎🔥💯 You can now download @iconsax v1 here: https://iconsax.io/ they are the official icon pack of @vuesax framework, 1000 icons with 6 different styles, in total 6000 icons, vital to mention that v2 is being worked on with others 1000 icons with 6 different styles.
You can download them in your favorite design and dev formats: in figma, adobe XD, sketch, Ai, Jar, dart, CSS3, SVG.
Iconsax are the official icons of the Vuesax framework, these icons can be used for personal and commercial use for free, but they cannot be sold and distributed under another name, they cannot be used to create templates or ui kits without permission, if desired to use the iconsax icon pack for these purposes, you should contact: https://lusaxweb.net/contact
Behance
Instagram
Github
Follow Orizon Design :
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co
Press L if you like it 😉🚀
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.