Najah "نجاح " LOGO

Client brief :

Looking for a Great Logos Design Name "Najah "نجاح with the colors Green and Yellow:

green:#00c8a4

yellow:#fee54d

Najah Means Success, the message and feeling behind it, to open a Positive vision that has Clarity and Success at the end of the Road/ Project

The company will be offering services in Digital Marketing, Ecommerce website, Mobile Application, Branding and Media.