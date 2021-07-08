🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 2/365 design challenge. Decided to join DailyUI 100 days design challenge. Today theme is fun to do with creating vector and arranging everything, I feel like it's easy on the eyes but certainly need so much more improvement.
If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!
Prompt: Design a sign up page, for a ready to cook grocery shop by dailyUI
Typeface: Rockwell
Illustration: by myself
Time creating: 2 hour