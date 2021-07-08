Day 2/365 design challenge. Decided to join DailyUI 100 days design challenge. Today theme is fun to do with creating vector and arranging everything, I feel like it's easy on the eyes but certainly need so much more improvement.

If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!

Prompt: Design a sign up page, for a ready to cook grocery shop by dailyUI

Typeface: Rockwell

Illustration: by myself

Time creating: 2 hour