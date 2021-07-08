Awal Studio

Stellar J's - Bird star logo

Awal Studio
Awal Studio
  • Save
Stellar J's - Bird star logo clean logo line art logo modern logo modern minimalist logo luxury stellar logo bird logo brand brandidentity identity icon design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

Logofolio 2021 - @awalstudio

Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I'd be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

info@awalstudio.com | www.awalstudio.com

Awal Studio
Awal Studio

More by Awal Studio

View profile
    • Like