Instagram Story Template Pack Canva

This simple, modern, clean, and editable social media template pack is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.

I've prepared a total of 74 templates, story sizes for use on Social Media like Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter

This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.

---------------------

Buy this pack on Creative Market

↓

https://crmrkt.com/BJ0qoA