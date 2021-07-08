Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ian Dziuk

Weekly Warmup -- Zoomies Landing Page

Ian Dziuk
Ian Dziuk
Weekly Warmup -- Zoomies Landing Page
What's up dribbblers? Here is a landing page for a luxury item that I want.

This is the bike I can't live without. I don't own it, I don't even know how to ride it. But you know what? I WANT it. So that must make it a luxury.

Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Ian Dziuk
Ian Dziuk

