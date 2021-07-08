Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
40504

Ratings and Reviews

40504
40504
  • Save
Ratings and Reviews vector filter market card optimization aso apple top ios star rating review ux ux design ui pattern app store design ui flat app
Download color palette

Hi 👋, I working on a project related to App Store Optimization. That is an overview of the Ratings and Reviews screen.

To enhance the visibility I tried to categorize the ratings by using some color.

ASO website: https://aso.2stable.com

Share your thoughts, every suggestion is appreciated.

Thank you. 🙏

40504
40504

More by 40504

View profile
    • Like