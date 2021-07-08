Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laura Hefler

Rockbell Automail (v2)

Laura Hefler
Laura Hefler
  • Save
Rockbell Automail (v2) prostheses mechanic mechanical hand hand modern anime fma fullmetal alchemist rockbell branding automail made with affinity designer illustration clean affinity designer logo
Download color palette

Another take on a logo for the character Winry Rockbell, mechanic/machinist extraordinaire from FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST.

Laura Hefler
Laura Hefler

More by Laura Hefler

View profile
    • Like