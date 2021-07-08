Mohammad Farhad

Job Searching App UI kit

job searching job illustration ui design ui
Hi, World!

Modern iOS User Interface design template for a Jobs searching app. You can edit and customize easily using Figma. We’re ready to help you with your next-generation futuristic project.

Tools: Figma
Connect: mfarhad09179@gmail.com

Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

