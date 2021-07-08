Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cloud + Letter q + p

Cloud + Letter q + p modern logo vector illustration graphic design p q a b c d e f g h i j gradient logo creative abstract branding icon app logo cloud lettering concept clean logo minimal logo design logo letter logo
Here is my new Branding project which is unused , Where I combine Cloud with Letter q and p , Let me know your thinking on it , Thank you so much.

Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer
