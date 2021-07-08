Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Upper Screen for the Zodiac themed slot game

Upper Screen for the Zodiac themed slot game casino art slot developers slot designer game design game designer game development gamedev game dev slot illustration slot art background image background design background art splash screen splash upper screen upperscreen illustration game art slot design
A screen on which everything is beautiful - the night sky, bright stars, and, of course, a beautiful girl.

Who is this beautiful stranger who looks out of the dark water? She looks like the goddess of the moon. Blond hair falls in soft curls.

Light clothes flutter in the wind and light ribbons fold into patterns. Stars, planets, and the moon fade before her beauty. If you look closely, you will notice that the girl is not alone. A boat with its companion is visible in the distance.

#screen #upperscreen #splashscreen #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

