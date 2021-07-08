Upper Screen for the Zodiac themed slot game

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A screen on which everything is beautiful - the night sky, bright stars, and, of course, a beautiful girl.
Who is this beautiful stranger who looks out of the dark water? She looks like the goddess of the moon. Blond hair falls in soft curls.
Light clothes flutter in the wind and light ribbons fold into patterns. Stars, planets, and the moon fade before her beauty. If you look closely, you will notice that the girl is not alone. A boat with its companion is visible in the distance.
