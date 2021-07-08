Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Si Maclennan

Minimalist Humans

Minimalist Humans vector colorful minimalist humans character design
Handshake illustration for Speedinvest. This illustration was developed as an early style treatment and ended up taking centre stage on the Speedinvest home page after some fine-tuning.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
