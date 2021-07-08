Toni Rose Lagare

Kaibigan Theme Illustration

Kaibigan Theme Illustration drawing digital painting graphic design vector art vecto illustration digital art vector illustration
Theme Illustration for a yearly recital from my past work.

Kaibigan (tagalog) / Friend /Friendship written in baybayin, an ancient filipino writing gone long ago but is now reviving again in modern filipino arts, media and culture

