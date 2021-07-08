Jerry Borunda Junior

Drone UI Styles

Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior
  • Save
Drone UI Styles colorless blank map feed filtering system flight drone design ux ui
Download color palette

I previously worked on a drone feed filtering system and came up with blank versions of drone ui icons to adapt to many color strategies.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior

More by Jerry Borunda Junior

View profile
    • Like