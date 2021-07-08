Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rajan Raj

Plant Management UI Concept Design

Plant Management UI Concept Design designproject iosappdesign androidappdesign userexperience userinterface appuiux plantcarehealth plantshop onboarding signup signin profile latestdesign trendingdesign newapp plantmanagementapp mobileappdesign
  1. DEMO.png
  2. Desktop - 1.png
  3. Desktop - 2.png
  4. Desktop - 3.png
  5. Desktop - 4.png
  6. Desktop - 5.png
  7. Desktop - 38.png

This is a Plant Management App UI Concept. This app is for home plant management and buying more plants from the shop. With this app, users can schedule plant care and by scanning plants they can get to know about plant health. This App Design is based on UI concept only and it's an idea of plant management app design. I have more plans with this app such as more incredible features can be added. How does UI looks for this App ? Let me know in Comments.

See Full Project in Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/123091735/Plant-Management-App-UI-Concept

Contact - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

Thank You.

Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
