Anastasiya

Mobile app for healthy life

Anastasiya
Anastasiya
  • Save
Mobile app for healthy life sport fitness fit healthy health diet application app design ux ui
Download color palette

Mobile application for healthy life, kcal counting and good recipes. Tools: Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Anastasiya
Anastasiya

More by Anastasiya

View profile
    • Like