PlugSpeed Brand Identity (Logo Design)

PlugSpeed Brand Identity (Logo Design)
Plugspeed is a Nigerian-based consulting firm, marketed to provide expert advice on a business issue: how to improve sales, how to streamline management, improving network security or defining corporate strategy.

My goal throughout the design process was to keep it simple, memorable, scalable, and versatile.

