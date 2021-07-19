koshutrina
merkulove

Civil engineer

koshutrina
merkulove
koshutrina for merkulove
Hire Us
  • Save
Civil engineer special uniform merkulove gif wall bricks level engineer civil yellow girl sketch speedpaint vector procreate illustrator illustrations
Download color palette
  1. 3~1.mp4
  2. 3~1_Moment.jpg
  3. sketch.mp4

Illustration of a girl working as a civil engineer. She stands in a special uniform against the background of a brick wall and holds a building level in her hand.

merkulove
merkulove
Only the best design for your project
Hire Us

More by merkulove

View profile
    • Like