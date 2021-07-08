Linh H. Nguyen

#DLC - Day 17: Geomatric logo

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen
  • Save
#DLC - Day 17: Geomatric logo branding logo berry vine day 17 vine and berry logo geomatric logo logo mark logo designer flat logo design flat logo vector logo design logo illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Download color palette

Daily logo challenge
Day 17: Geomatric logo
Vine and berry

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen

More by Linh H. Nguyen

View profile
    • Like