Anastasiya

Food app with discount for bakery

Anastasiya
Anastasiya
  • Save
Food app with discount for bakery food application app design ux ui
Download color palette

iOS mobile application for buying desserts at local bakery with coupons and bonuses. Tools: Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Anastasiya
Anastasiya

More by Anastasiya

View profile
    • Like