Soccer Themed slot game Background

Why are there so many camera flashes in the stands?
⠀
The ball is being played in the center of the field! The football player directs the ball to half of the opponents with a powerful blow in the hope of making an effective attack.
⠀
The playing background reflects the emotions of the football player himself, and the power of his blow, and the tension of the audience.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/football-match/
⠀
