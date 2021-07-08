Slotopaint

Soccer Themed slot game Background

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Soccer Themed slot game Background background art background image background design slot background background slot background slot design game designer slot designer slot machine art slot machine design slot game art slot game design illustration art slot illustration illustration game art gambling game design
Download color palette

Why are there so many camera flashes in the stands?

The ball is being played in the center of the field! The football player directs the ball to half of the opponents with a powerful blow in the hope of making an effective attack.

The playing background reflects the emotions of the football player himself, and the power of his blow, and the tension of the audience.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/football-match/

#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #football #footballslot #footballthemedslot #soccer #soccerslot #soccerthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like