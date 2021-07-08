Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sirmind Kumar

Glassmorhpism – Hero shot

Sirmind Kumar
Sirmind Kumar
  • Save
Glassmorhpism – Hero shot minimal ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, I am back ....
Here is one shot I made earlier using glass-morphism.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Sirmind Kumar
Sirmind Kumar

More by Sirmind Kumar

View profile
    • Like