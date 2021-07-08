Lisa Cosme
Rows

Folders 🗂

Lisa Cosme
Rows
Lisa Cosme for Rows
  • Save
Folders 🗂 search icons icon item list select state hover checkbox clean white grey button input folder folders modal columns rows
Download color palette

Hi guys, long time no see! 😊

Rows! 🎉
The first true spreadsheet with built-in integrations and a slick sharing experience!

Take a look at some of our components when creating new folders, manage spreadsheets has never been so easy!
I’m loving this experience! ✌️

Sign up for free at rows.com

Rows
Rows
You've never seen a spreadsheet do this.

More by Rows

View profile
    • Like