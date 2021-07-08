🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys, long time no see! 😊
Rows! 🎉
The first true spreadsheet with built-in integrations and a slick sharing experience!
Take a look at some of our components when creating new folders, manage spreadsheets has never been so easy!
I’m loving this experience! ✌️
Sign up for free at rows.com