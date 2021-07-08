DailyUI #004 - Calculator - Mortgage

Day 3 of the Daily UI challenge :)

When I saw "calculator" as today's prompt I immediately thought of the poor person that had their calculator design rejected by Steve Jobs for the iPad. No thanks for designing a traditional mobile calculator!

However, a mortgage calculator is interesting! I always see mortgage calculators like the last screen, you see everything at once and you're able to toggle the variables to adjust the total amount. I find that kind of scary, to be presented all that information at once? Why not walk the user through step by step through progressive disclosure, telling them what each thing means along the way, before they get to the last stage. At that point, they understand everything and will then have the confidence to play with those toggles

Over the last 3 days I've played with a consistent style, rather colourful, leading with a serif font. Today we are playing with clean and simple!