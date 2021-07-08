Get it studio

Aapo the ancient Maya boxer

Aapo the ancient Maya boxer minimal 3d art 3dcharacter illustration design 3d
Download color palette

This character is inspired by an archaeological discovery in Guatemala. Aapo, as we named him, is a 1500 years old ceramic Maya figurine with a removable helmet, ready to engage in ritual boxing to bring life-giving rains.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
