Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erika Ochoa

Papel Picado Texas Enamel Pin

Erika Ochoa
Erika Ochoa
  • Save
Papel Picado Texas Enamel Pin tejas cute fiesta graphic design spanish texas design lapel pin mexican papel picado illustration enamel pin
Download color palette

I found a batch of enamel pins I designed a few years ago. This is a 1" gold plated hard enamel pin, inspired by Mexican culture, San Antonio fiesta, and Texas pride. Purchase at my Etsy below.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/LunarMakes/

Erika Ochoa
Erika Ochoa

More by Erika Ochoa

View profile
    • Like