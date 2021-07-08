Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksey Fursa
Andersen Design

Management tracker app design

Aleksey Fursa
Andersen Design
Aleksey Fursa for Andersen Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Management tracker app design visual dynamic performance analytics teamwork animated visualization activity tracker management branding activity tracker achievements clean ux ui design app animation graphic design
Download color palette
  1. a.fursa 180.mp4
  2. sp.png

Hi, guys!

This time we have something special for you. First of all, today's visual is animated. Second, it is all about management.

Being an effective manager means being a good delegator. To be one, one needs a tool to assign tasks and track time and performance. Our team envisioned such a dynamic tool featuring advanced visualization capabilities. With it at your disposal, you are always in the right position to assess your current situation and analyze the way your team works, both during and after your projects.

Like it, if you agree!

Andersen Design
Andersen Design
Hire Us

More by Andersen Design

View profile
    • Like