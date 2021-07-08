Management tracker app design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, guys!
This time we have something special for you. First of all, today's visual is animated. Second, it is all about management.
Being an effective manager means being a good delegator. To be one, one needs a tool to assign tasks and track time and performance. Our team envisioned such a dynamic tool featuring advanced visualization capabilities. With it at your disposal, you are always in the right position to assess your current situation and analyze the way your team works, both during and after your projects.
