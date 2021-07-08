Yura Zalipaev

Custom sneakers - GTA Vice City

Yura Zalipaev
Yura Zalipaev
Hire Me
  • Save
Custom sneakers - GTA Vice City illustrator vector sneakers custom nike hero art character design illustration
Download color palette

Concept custom Nike sneakers with a character from the gta vice city game.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Yura Zalipaev
Yura Zalipaev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yura Zalipaev

View profile
    • Like