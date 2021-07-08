Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeff Francois

Chef Kids

Jeff Francois
Jeff Francois
Hire Me
  • Save
Chef Kids logo package logodesign vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
Chef Kids logo package logodesign vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
Chef Kids logo package logodesign vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 copy.png
  2. Artboard 1.png
  3. Artboard 1 copy 2.png

Chef Kids is a subscription box service that delivers plant based kits that aid children and their parents cook amazing plant based foods.

Jeff Francois
Jeff Francois
UX/UI + Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jeff Francois

View profile
    • Like