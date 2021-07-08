Jannatul Ferdoush

Onboarding - DailyUI #023

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush
  • Save
Onboarding - DailyUI #023 branding animation motion graphics 023 dailyui graphic design mobile app design uiux ui app ios onboarding onboard creative minimal
Download color palette

Onboarding for iPad Pro application.
If you like it, please press 'L'.
Thanks so much for watching.
#DailyUI
#023

Follow me on:
Behance.Twitter

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush

More by Jannatul Ferdoush

View profile
    • Like