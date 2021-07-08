JP Fawcett

Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo
Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo clean vector illustration design minimal
Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo clean vector illustration design minimal
Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo clean vector illustration design minimal
Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo clean vector illustration design minimal
Link Coffee Co brand identity stationery signage logomark badge vintage americana retro roastery coffee company coffee branding logo clean vector illustration design minimal
Some shots of the logo lockups developed for Link Coffee Co back in 2019. I still love the retro Americana visual style we used for this brand identity.

