Animated GIFs, Process and Preparation Series

Illustrating processes, recipes, and daily life through animated GIFs. The work started with a bunch of inked line art and lettering. Each piece of line art and lettering was photographed with an iPad. Then line art was brought into Procreate where it was manipulated, colored, and animated. File size and GIF animations were refined in Photoshop.