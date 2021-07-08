Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wodna Kotka
Siberian.pro

DKC App

Wodna Kotka
Siberian.pro
Wodna Kotka for Siberian.pro
Hire Us
  • Save
DKC App ecommerce catalogue card ui list product card filter production interface industry electrical 3d technology tech manufacture ui ux app catalog equipment mobile
Download color palette

Hey all! 👋

Here is a new design of the mobile app for DKC company — a manufacturer of electrical equipment.

The app provides quick access to the product catalog, product information and technical support.

Daniil Davidov — art-director, 3D Artist.

Siberian.pro
Siberian.pro
Hire Us

More by Siberian.pro

View profile
    • Like