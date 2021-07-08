Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Polina Kuban

Merch Design

Merch Design design branding abstraction illustration merch
A part of my diploma project, which is a promotional campaign for the Belarusian band Name Killer Birchenson for their new music album called Variables. Based on the album title I focused on the idea of variability and tried to incorporate it into all parts of my project. The concept of the complete design evolves from the album cover.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
