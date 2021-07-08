Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanvir Ahassan Anik

Happy Property - Landing Page Header

Tanvir Ahassan Anik
Tanvir Ahassan Anik
  • Save
Happy Property - Landing Page Header house manage home dashboard property real estate web header header hero landing page homepage website landing illustration design ux concept minimal ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

It's a landing page header concept for the owner of real estate who wants to manage properties and see their progress.

Let me what do you think.

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanvir_ux/

Tanvir Ahassan Anik
Tanvir Ahassan Anik

More by Tanvir Ahassan Anik

View profile
    • Like