Harpreet Singh

Nutrition app design.

Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
  • Save
Nutrition app design. uiux design app design adobexd figma ux graphic design
Download color palette

Check what nutition you are getting from your daily food. its just 2slides simple design. hope you all like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh

More by Harpreet Singh

View profile
    • Like