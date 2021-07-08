Stephanie Skelly

Love, Pups & Records

My very first commission that I've ever drawn faces for! I picked up illustrating just about two years ago & can happily say I am pushing myself to expand my skillset, no matter how daunting the task may be for my comfort level. This illustration was made into stickers for a wedding.

