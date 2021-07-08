Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CreativeTrick

e-Wallet Application

CreativeTrick
CreativeTrick
  • Save
e-Wallet Application wallet mobileapp mobile interactive application mobileapplication
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋

I would like to share e-Wallet App conceptual design.

It's minimal, modern, and eye catching.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching. 🤘

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
CreativeTrick
CreativeTrick

More by CreativeTrick

View profile
    • Like