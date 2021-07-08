Branding - Benza - www.benzavalue.com

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rediseño de marca e Isologotipo para la empresa Benza. El Isologotipo de la empresa se rediseño por completo, utilizando nuevo colores y disposición de los elementos. Un logo mucho mas minimalista y moderno que se adapta a los diferentes espacios y dispositivos. Con una tipografía predominante y colores propios que identifican al cliente y los servicios que ofrece, esta nueva propuesta de logotipo aporta seriedad a la empresa como así también seguridad y tecnología.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brand redesign and Isologotype for the Benza company. The company's logo was completely redesigned, using new colors and arrangement of the elements. A much more minimalist and modern logo that adapts to different spaces and devices. With a predominant typeface and its own colors that identify the client and the services it offers, this new logo proposal brings seriousness to the company as well as security and technology.
Follow me on:
instagram: nico.scarselli
behance.net/nicoscarselli
Thanks!