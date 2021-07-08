Branding - Benza - www.benzavalue.com

Rediseño de marca e Isologotipo para la empresa Benza. El Isologotipo de la empresa se rediseño por completo, utilizando nuevo colores y disposición de los elementos. Un logo mucho mas minimalista y moderno que se adapta a los diferentes espacios y dispositivos. Con una tipografía predominante y colores propios que identifican al cliente y los servicios que ofrece, esta nueva propuesta de logotipo aporta seriedad a la empresa como así también seguridad y tecnología.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brand redesign and Isologotype for the Benza company. The company's logo was completely redesigned, using new colors and arrangement of the elements. A much more minimalist and modern logo that adapts to different spaces and devices. With a predominant typeface and its own colors that identify the client and the services it offers, this new logo proposal brings seriousness to the company as well as security and technology.

Follow me on:

instagram: nico.scarselli

behance.net/nicoscarselli

Thanks!