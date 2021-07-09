Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vlad Radchenko
Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh
Vlad Radchenko for hitRefresh
Zoe Church Cards UI card product app design app stats chart product design attention ministry church event application graphic dashboard cms design cards component ux ui
Card structures have been implemented throughout the website. The card structures allow simple addition and removal of content such as current events and special announcements. The church staff has control over the background, heading, paragraph, and link redirect of the blocks allowing for unrestricted use and multi-purpose of the cards.

Check out the full case study for more information.
hitRefresh
hitRefresh
We provide brand identity and web design
