Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Himawan Puguh Prasetyo

Logo Work for SALUS - Timur Bahari

Himawan Puguh Prasetyo
Himawan Puguh Prasetyo
  • Save
Logo Work for SALUS - Timur Bahari ui dashboad graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Salus adalah sebuah aplikasi yang di kembangkan oleh PT Timur Bahari untuk departemen SHE-Q.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Himawan Puguh Prasetyo
Himawan Puguh Prasetyo

More by Himawan Puguh Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like