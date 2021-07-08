Hector Heredia

Homy!

Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia
  • Save
Homy! wood shoes plants furniture home illustration 3d illustration 3d blender
Download color palette

Hey guys! I've made this illustration with furnitures of my home, the H & L letters are initials of my wife and me, and I was very funny for me this illustration of tinys in Blender. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia

More by Hector Heredia

View profile
    • Like