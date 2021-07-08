Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Cybersports Multi-view

ALEXEY FMNH for Flatstudio
Parimatch: Cybersports Multi-view
No more switching to Twitch
Similarly to other sports, users tend to bet simultaneously on live events, but in this case, they often need to follow both games’ livestream. Thus streaming multiple events and allowing betting on them at the same time helps Parimatch beat even Twitch.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

