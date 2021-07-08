Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rgraphic.s

Stella Artois rebranding

rgraphic.s
rgraphic.s
  • Save
Stella Artois rebranding logo illustrator illustration design graphic design branding
Download color palette

If I had the chance to rebrand @stellaartois, this would be the result.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
rgraphic.s
rgraphic.s

More by rgraphic.s

View profile
    • Like