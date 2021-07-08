Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Savakis

Illustration, Greek Festival Foods

Alex Savakis
Alex Savakis
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Illustration, Greek Festival Foods food consumer products lettering hand lettering illustration
Download color palette
  1. greek-festival-foods-side2-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  2. greek-festival-foods-side1-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  3. greek-festival-foods-sketch1-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  4. greek-festival-foods-sketch2-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  5. greek-festival-foods-sketch3-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  6. greek-festival-foods-serving-tray-by-alex-savakis.jpg
  7. greek-festival-foods-tote-bag-by-alex-savakis.jpg

Illustration based on the prompt "It's All Greek To Me" from They-Draw.com, a showcase illustrations worldwide. Included are rough sketches and consumer production applications. My statement about this piece, "No summer is complete without an evening at a local Greek Festival. As a teenager I worked my fair share. My favorite foods are nearly anything I can get my hands on from lamb and gyros to pastries, pastries, pastries. My grandmother read Greek coffee grounds. While standing over a hot grill where shish kabob sizzled and hissed my dad barked 'Souvlakia! Souvlakia! Souvlakia!'"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Alex Savakis
Alex Savakis
Hand Lettering Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alex Savakis

View profile
    • Like