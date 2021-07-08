Illustration, Greek Festival Foods

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Illustration based on the prompt "It's All Greek To Me" from They-Draw.com, a showcase illustrations worldwide. Included are rough sketches and consumer production applications. My statement about this piece, "No summer is complete without an evening at a local Greek Festival. As a teenager I worked my fair share. My favorite foods are nearly anything I can get my hands on from lamb and gyros to pastries, pastries, pastries. My grandmother read Greek coffee grounds. While standing over a hot grill where shish kabob sizzled and hissed my dad barked 'Souvlakia! Souvlakia! Souvlakia!'"