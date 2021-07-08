Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 067 :: Hotel Booking

Daily UI 067 :: Hotel Booking maps ratings reviews reservations dailyui067 figma mobile web booking hotel app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This app allows users to easily book a hotel room. Each hotel has a profile featuring their rates, reviews, vacancies, location, photos, and other important information. A user can also favorite a hotel. Once the user has chosen a hotel to stay at, they can been the booking process by simply tapping the "book now" button.

