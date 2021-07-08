Daily UI 067 :: Hotel Booking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This app allows users to easily book a hotel room. Each hotel has a profile featuring their rates, reviews, vacancies, location, photos, and other important information. A user can also favorite a hotel. Once the user has chosen a hotel to stay at, they can been the booking process by simply tapping the "book now" button.