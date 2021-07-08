Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Olani Shopify Website UI Redesign

Olani Shopify Website UI Redesign wearable jewelry jewelry neckalce essential oil diffuser homepage desktop ui web design ui ux shopify
Website UI redesign for a custom Shopify build. Olani's focus is wearable wellness and sell's wearable diffuser necklaces and essential oils. I was hired to rethink their web experience to allow for growth in their product offering and also be a more mobile friendly experience.

